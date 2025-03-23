WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Intercepts Missile Launched From Yemen; Houthis Claim Responsibility

Sunday, 23 March 2025 09:31 AM EDT

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory, as escalation between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthis continue.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement on Sunday.

Saree said the attack led to the suspension of air traffic at the airport for over half an hour.

Israeli media reported that flights at Ben Gurion airport were briefly interrupted but a message on the airport's website said later that they were operating normally.

The Houthis' military spokesman has also said without providing evidence that the Houthis had launched attacks on Sunday against the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

The Houthis recently vowed to escalate attacks, including those targeting Israel, in response to U.S. strikes earlier this month, which amount to the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January. The U.S. attacks have killed at least 50 people.

The Houthis' fresh attacks come under a pledge to expand their range of targets in Israel in retaliation for renewed Israeli strikes in Gaza that have killed hundreds after weeks of relative calm.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


