Dem Rep. Crow Floats Shutdown as Leverage on ICE

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said Friday that a government shutdown "should always be on the table" as Democrats look for leverage to curb Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Crow made the remarks in a CNN interview as lawmakers face a high-stakes funding fight amid heightened tensions over federal immigration enforcement following a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis and renewed pressure over health insurance subsidies.

"Well, it's not novel to suggest that we should use funding bills to actually impact policy with the government. That is literally our job, right?" Crow responded when asked whether Democrats should use funding fights to try to change how ICE operates.

"The Congress exists to make sure the laws are followed, and then we use the funding bills to make better policy and to make sure that what the executive branch is doing is consistent with the morals and values of our communities and the places we represent."

Crow accused ICE of operating without adequate oversight and pointed to reports of masked officers and unmarked vehicles.

"We should be using the funding bills to make sure that a runaway rogue agency that is abusing our communities acts more responsibly," he said. "I used the example earlier of these masked ICE agents, right?

"You have masked agents in unmarked vehicles picking up American citizens, deporting people, beating mothers, intimidating Little League teams. Need I go on?" he continued.

"The examples around the country have to end. It is not just our right as members of Congress to stop it, but it is our duty to stop the abuse."

Crow tied his stance to resisting President Donald Trump, saying he would not approve funding for an agency he believes is acting unlawfully.

"Why should we just say, 'No, we're going to just give them whatever they want at the end of the day?' Why would we tell Donald Trump that? I'm never going to tell him that, right? I am not going to give money to a government agency that's going to act lawless, reckless, in an unconstitutional way," he said.

"There need to be guardrails put in place. We're negotiating additional guardrails right now — the Senate is, the House is — and we're going to see what comes out of those negotiations," he said.

Crow's comments come as Democrats have argued for restoring enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that expired after Dec. 31.

The funding debate is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of ICE enforcement following the Jan. 7 shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis during an immigration operation.

Federal officials said the shooting was in self-defense, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the incident as reckless and unnecessary.

Crow has also pursued oversight-related litigation against the Trump administration over access to immigration detention facilities, his office said in a statement.