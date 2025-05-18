Steve Hilton to Newsmax: 'Not Buying' Comey's '86 47' Claims

Steve Hilton, who is campaigning as a Republican for governor of California, Sunday on Newsmax added to the growing list of Republicans who don't believe former FBI Director James Comey's claims that he innocently posted a photograph of seashells lined up to read "86 47" without intending it as a threat to President Donald Trump.

"Well, first of all, I'm not buying this line from Comey that he just sort of happened to come across this on a beach," Hilton told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Not that long ago, he happened to come across another political message perfectly laid out on his beach walk. I mean, I've never seen anything like this, and I live in California. We do beach walks all the time. So you know, give me a break. Of course, he put this together."

Comey last week posted the photograph on his Instagram page, and took it down after several people, including Trump, said it was a call for assassination.

"He put this together as the former head of the FBI, telling people he had no clue what this is," said Hilton. "I mean, the other half of the time, he's constantly going on about writing books. And he's such a vain narcissist about how fantastic he is at his job, but he's so clueless about this particular issue."

Comey's denials, Hilton added, are "transparently false."

"He's just embarrassed that he got caught and got called out so strongly on it," he said.

Hilton also spoke out about the explosion at a Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic and reports that the alleged bomber, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, who was found dead at the scene, was an anti-natalist, or a person who believes nobody should have children.

'It's just outrageous and unacceptable for anyone to be pursuing political means through these kinds of terrorist tactics," said Hilton. "This is part of the Democrat ideology now, because it's driven by their climate extremism, which says everything is such a disaster, climate change. ... How can you bring children into this world? It's terrible for the climate. That is what they've been saying for years."

