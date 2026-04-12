Swalwell Suspends Campaign for Calif. Governor

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Sunday night he is suspending his campaign for California governor amid a growing scandal and a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations.

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's," Swalwell said in a statement.

The move comes one day after the Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed it's investigating allegations against the California Democrat, who had been considered a leading candidate in the race.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, a woman who previously worked in Swalwell's district office accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one in 2019 while she was employed by him and another in 2024 after she left his staff.

The woman told CNN that Swalwell raped her during the 2024 encounter at a New York City hotel. She said she was too intoxicated to consent in both incidents.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely false," and has vowed to fight them.

CNN also reported that three additional women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.

Over the weekend, as Swalwell’s gubernatorial bid faltered, pressure from fellow lawmakers intensified, with several Democrats calling for his resignation from Congress. Some went further, signaling support for expulsion if he refuses to step down.

California Reps. Jared Huffman, Ro Khanna, and Sam Liccardo joined Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico and Pramila Jayapal of Washington in urging him to resign.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Jayapal said Sunday. “This cuts across party lines. And it is depravity of the way that women have been treated.”

The backlash has cost Swalwell key political support.

Sen. Adam Schiff and major labor unions have withdrawn endorsements, while Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who helped lead Swalwell’s campaign, said he is stepping away from his role.

With the House set to return Tuesday, the possibility of expulsion could move quickly.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she plans to introduce a motion to begin that process. Expulsion is rare and requires a two-thirds vote, though lawmakers point to the 2023 removal of former Rep. George Santos as recent precedent.

Several lawmakers indicated they would support expulsion. Huffman, Jayapal, and Leger Fernández said they would vote to remove Swalwell, while also backing action against Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, over separate misconduct.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said both men “need to go home,” and Khanna suggested he would support action depending on how it is structured.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, saying, “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They’re absolutely false. They did not happen, they have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.”

Democrat leaders, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have called for a full investigation.