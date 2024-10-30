Steve Garvey to Newsmax: California Senate Race 'in Single Digits'

Steve Garvey, former baseball star and the Republican candidate for Senate in California, told Newsmax that he's within "single digits" of his opponent, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

Garvey told "Wake Up America," on Wednesday, "People know me, millions of people watched me for 20 years playing in Los Angeles and San Diego. They trust me."

He added, "All of a sudden, a little over a year ago, I decided to run in this one-party state and to get people to stand up and get engaged in politics again, and we've done some significant things over this last year."

Garvey said his campaign is "very optimistic" about success in the heavily Democrat state. "I wanted to accomplish registering more people than ever before in the last six months. We've done that in all 58 counties. I wanted to engage more really talented young men and young women to stand up and get involved in conservative politics in California."

He added that California Senate seats are "arguably the most difficult seat because you start out about 25 points behind because of the disparity in registered voters."

Garvey said, "We started about 25 points behind, now we think we're in single digits. And I get up every morning at this time fighting for the people of California. And they know that … this guy that they went to work with a lot over the years is a true Californian, believes in them, believes in the people, and they're standing up all over. And we're excited about next Tuesday."

The former MLB star also noted his pride in his old team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are currently ahead of the New York Yankees in the World Series.

"It's the classic World Series," Garvey said, adding that it's "great for baseball. We'll all be tuned in again tonight."

