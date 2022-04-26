Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Wokeness the Downfall of CNN+, Netflix

Echoing a comment by Elon Musk, Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, told Newsmax on Tuesday that CNN+'s downfall and Netflix's dwindling stock price are because of their "wokey content.''

"What you see happening with Netflix, and I think Elon Musk really put it very well, [is] people don't like all this wokey content ... a lot of it [is] c**p. And that's why Netflix is losing subscribers," Forbes said on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Competition is very severe, and when you spend $15 billion, $20 billion a year and most of that stuff is [content] that people really don't like, you got a problem. So CNN didn't even get off the launchpad, because people didn't see anything ... they would want to put money down for."

In response to Netflix's shares dropping 20%, Musk tweeted last week that "the woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

As for CNN+, Forbes said that the CNN "has always had the problem from the get-go that when there wasn't a big crisis in the world, their ratings were rather flat. So they made the decision several years ago to go left to try to get a court to keep those ratings up.

''That was a getting a little shopworn. So they thought with CNN+, 'we can get not only high ratings, but we can get people to pay up for it;' put up a paywall, so to speak."

