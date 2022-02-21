Rep. Greg Steube: 'Thankful' High Court Shut Down Employer Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that he is thankful the United States Supreme Court knocked down President Joe Biden's attempt to mandate private companies to vaccinate their workers, or the country would turn out like Canada.

'Canadian vaccine policies ''started to come to United States because (President Joe) Biden's administration tried to put the vaccine mandates on employees and employers,'' Steube said on ''Greg Kelly Reports."

''Thankfully in this country, we have a United States Supreme Court. (Being) thankful to (former) President (Donald) Trump, who had three appointments that had a little bit of constitutional clarity to realize that the administration, through (Occupational Safety and Health) could not mandate vaccines through private companies.''

Steube said that, unlike Canada, the Supreme Court was able to stop Biden from putting this country in the same position as its northern neighbor.

''(That is) not where we are,'' he said. ''But that didn't stop the Biden administration and the Democrats from attempting to get there. Otherwise, we would be just like Canada right now.''

The Canadian government recently shut down a massive trucker protest in its capital city of Ottawa, sending in the police to arrest the truckers and tow the trucks out of the city, which had been virtually paralyzed for the three weeks of protest over that nation's COVID restrictions and vaccination requirements.

A social media video showed mounted police running over protestors as they pushed the line back while clearing out the city.

''None of these people were armed. These are citizens of Canada who are standing up for their freedoms and their rights, and (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau is sending in police to shut them down,'' he said. ''I mean, if this doesn't make Americans very concerned for the future of our country, especially if Democrats continue to have control, and (Republicans) don't take the House back in the midterms, these types of policies are moving slowly into the United States, and the Biden administration has already attempted (them), and thankfully, the Supreme Court shut him down.''

Even though the high court knocked Biden's mandates down, Steube said the House still has restrictions on members of Congress, which he said will be the ''last place'' in the country to lift its mask mandate.

''The floor of the House of Representatives still has a mask mandate, despite the Washington D.C. metro area now having lifted its mask mandate,'' he said. ''They lifted their mask mandate, but the floor of the House of Representatives run by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be the last place on in this country that will lift its mask mandate.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: