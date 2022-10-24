×
Tags: steube | florida | hurricane ian | recovery

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Hurricane Ian Recovery Will Take a 'Very Long Time'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

Monday, 24 October 2022 07:43 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax that southwest Florida’s complete recovery from Hurricane Ian would take “a very long time” but assured local governments were stepping up to the challenge.

During a Monday appearance on “Spicer & Co.,” the Florida Republican also applauded law enforcement and volunteer organizations for uniting to fix roads, restore buildings, and bring power back across the state.

“I was driving around today in my district. You can’t drive around and not see power trucks still driving around, disaster relief vehicles still driving around,” Steube explained. “There’s still an incredible amount of clean-up that’s going to need to happen in this district.

“But thankfully, people have communications. They have internet, they have power, and they can start to rebuild their lives.”

Steube said he believes the mainstream media turned their attention from Florida disaster recovery because they don’t want to give Gov. Ron DeSantis, his cabinet, and elected Republicans credit for relief efforts.

“This is a very conservative area — the state of Florida. And you certainly want to talk about things that are going to further their mainstream media political ideology and not the pain and suffering that’s still going on in this district,” he emphasized.

An example Steube provided was the recovery of the Sanibel Causeway connecting the city of Sanibel to San Carlos Bay, adding that efforts similar to it “should still be talked about.”

“I’m leading the disaster supplemental [appropriations] in Congress ... and hopefully, the Democrats aren’t going to put in all these other Green New Deal things that they like to shove in,” the congressman stated.

Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax that southwest Florida's complete recovery from Hurricane Ian would take "a very long time" but assured local governments were stepping up to the challenge.
Monday, 24 October 2022 07:43 PM
