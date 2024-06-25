Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Trump Should Invoke Reagan in Debate

Stephen Moore, a senior economic adviser under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Republican presumptive nominee should invoke Ronald Reagan's famous line during his upcoming debate, because the answer is no less true today than it was in 1980.

Moore joined "Prime News" to discuss what Trump's economic message should be in Thursday night's first presidential debate vs. Joe Biden.

"I told President Trump; I saw him about a week and a half ago, and I simply said, 'You know, it's obvious — you do what Ronald Reagan did when he debated Jimmy Carter back in 1980,'" Moore told guest host Corey Lewandowski.

"And at the end of that very famous debate, Reagan looked right in the camera, Corey, talked to 140 million Americans directly and said — remember the question, Corey? — 'Are you better off than you were four years ago?' And that's exactly what Donald Trump has to do," Moore said. "Ask that question of the American people, because the facts show that we had a $6,000 increase in real after tax, after inflation income, Corey, when Trump was president. 6,000, OK? Hold that number in your mind. You know what that number is for Biden? ... Negative $2,100.

"But look, the inflation has been a killer, real incomes are down, the average American family is poor today," he added.

