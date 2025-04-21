Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Birthright Citizenship Is Welfare Scam

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, called birthright citizenship "the biggest, costliest scam in financial history" in an interview Monday on Newsmax, just weeks ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the issue.

Miller criticized birthright citizenship on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," ahead of the court's scheduled May hearing on President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to limit or redefine birthright citizenship.

"An illegal alien can come here nine months pregnant or on a tourist visa, nine months pregnant, have a baby. That baby is then declared an automatic citizen, which then entitles the entire family to come here and live here," Miller said. "And every one of them can get welfare. Yes, they can get unlimited welfare. Applying as the custodian of this citizen, so-called child."

Miller argued that the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment is being misused in ways that place a significant financial and national security burden on the United States.

He called birthright citizenship "the biggest financial rip-off of Americans in history, not to mention the fact that it is the number one magnet for illegal immigration and invasion."

MIller said foreign governments are also exploiting the policy for espionage purposes.

"It is used by foreign governments to conduct espionage against the United States," he said. "Now we can keep out a foreign spy who has a visa, who's trying to get permission to board an airplane. But what happens when a foreign government uses this ridiculous birthright scam in order to create automatic citizens who then grow up as assets of a foreign government? So it's a major national security threat."

Miller also challenged the historical application of the 14th Amendment, arguing that its original intent has been misinterpreted.

"The 14th Amendment, the provisions in question, were ratified for the children of freed slaves," he said. "You can go read the minutes of the debate. They were talking about the children of freed slaves after the Civil War. This was not meant to provide illegal alien children with automatic citizenship."

He questioned whether the amendment was ever meant to apply to children born to those barred from entering the country.

"Do you really think that in the 19th century, three-quarters of states all got together to pass an amendment to say that people that Congress has forbidden from entering here can have automatic children, citizens?" Miller said.

"The idea is so far beyond even the outer limits of imagination. No human being who suggests it should be taken seriously."

The Supreme Court's upcoming decision is expected to clarify the scope of the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause — a ruling that could significantly reshape immigration policy and enforcement nationwide.

