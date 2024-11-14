WATCH TV LIVE

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: No Crying at the State Department

By    |   Thursday, 14 November 2024 07:14 PM EST

The Biden-Harris State Department reportedly organized an in-house therapy session for employees following Donald Trump's election victory, which, if true, "means taxpayer dollars were misappropriated on these third-party contractors to offer these little safe spaces," said retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"What needs to happen now is — just as a measure of showing that the building, the State Department at Foggy Bottom — that they need to get back to professionalism in the business of the country in an apolitical way," Holt said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"This is going to have to be part of the accountability piece, which is there's no such thing as crying at the State Department over another political party taking the reins of power in a normal power transition.

"Therefore, that means taxpayer dollars were misappropriated on these third-party contractors to offer these little safe spaces. And they're going to have to just kind of suck it up.

"And if they don't like the State Department under the new leadership, then what they can do is resign and move into a new field, perhaps therapy for groups."

