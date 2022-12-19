Rick Scott to Newsmax: 'I Hope' No Senate Republicans Vote for Spending Bill

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that he’s hopeful no Republicans in the Senate will back a bipartisan spending bill to fund the government through next year.

During an interview on "Spicer & Co.," Scott stressed that the $1.7 trillion legislation would be on Democrat rather than Republican terms, advocating instead for his colleagues to wait until January before forwarding a long-term agreement.

"How much debt can we afford? I mean, we got $31-plus trillion worth of debt. This is all going to be borrowed money," Scott explained. "We actually haven't seen the bill yet. ... We do know there's 7,500 earmarks in it. We do know that Republicans in the House don't want this – they want a continuing resolution."

"Who would you like to write the bill? Democrats in the Senate or Republicans in the House? I'll take Republicans in the House," he said of waiting until next term when the GOP will control the lower chamber.

His comments arrive one week after Congress agreed to pass a temporary, week-long bill to buy time for further spending negotiations. Now, both chambers are gearing up to consider legislation before government funding runs out on Friday night.

"They've been able to get this omnibus done because some Republicans have been caving into the Democrats," the senator proclaimed. "I ran against [Sen.] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] for Republican leader because I don't want to keep caving into the Democrats."

"We've got to start balancing our budget. We got to secure the border. We got to ... act like the Republicans when we campaign and we say these things," he continued. "Let's actually govern that way in Washington, D.C."

