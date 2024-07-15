Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: 'I Believe God Saved' Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reflected on the recent failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, calling it a "miracle" and saying, "I believe God saved him."

During a live interview with Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., shared his thoughts on the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, describing the incident as a narrowly averted tragedy.

"It could have been so different, though. I mean, two days ago, it's shocking. I mean, it's like we came that close to having a very different evening," Johnson said.

"I was exchanging text messages with President Trump today, and I told him, I said, 'It's no small thing. Clearly, it was a miracle.'

"It was a miracle. In one slight movement either direction, we have a very different story today. But I believe God saved him and preserved him," he said.

"Ironically, ... that event happened just less than 50 miles from where George Washington, our first president, was also preserved from bullet fire in the French and Indian War — the famous story where he rode through, and everybody took shots at him.

"He took his coat off. He had bullet holes — four bullet holes — through his vest. He recognized then that it was the 'hand of providence,' he called it, that saved him for important things. And I think the same is true of Donald Trump," Johnson said.

Johnson expressed optimism about the future, mentioning the Trump's vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance-R-Ohio.

"What a time, right? What a time for the country. We have a new opportunity in front of us. I love the vice presidential pick, and we're off to the races," he said.

