Earle-Sears to Newsmax: Spanberger 'Put Our Nation at Risk'

Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor, "put our nation at risk" by not telling Americans "that [Joe Biden] was altogether not cognitively where he needed to be as real leader of the free world," said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

"And now she is here wanting to be governor of Virginia, and we say nay, that’s not going to happen," Earle-Sears, the first female and Black Republican nominee for Virginia governor, told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"She also voted against the Laken Riley Act, which simply said that if you are a criminal and you are here illegally, you have to go. She supports sanctuary cities. I do not."

Americans "cannot trust her with our safety and security. We cannot trust her with our energy policy. We cannot trust her with our education, even. We just cannot simply trust this woman. She's too expensive and she will destroy all that we've accomplished in Virginia," said Earle-Sears.

On how to win Virginia, Earle-Sears said it will be easy.

"We have been able to bring common sense to people and the polls are telling us that they like what we have done in Virginia and bringing them back from the brink of a former Democrat governor who shut our schools down, shut down our businesses, shut down our houses of worship, told us where we could be and when we could be there," she said. "People don't want that. That's her problem."

