Lawsuit: Va. Grade School Rewrites History, Promotes Bullying of Jews

A prestigious private grade school in Northern Virginia is trying to rewrite history, and in the process, they're creating a learning environment that's "hostile to Jews," according to a lawsuit that was filed against the school Tuesday.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights and Dillon PLLC filed a civil rights complaint against the Nysmith School for the Gifted, a private K-8 elementary school, on behalf of three Jewish students.

The complaint alleges that the three Jewish children of Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy were expelled "because they complained about the school's unwillingness to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of their 11-year-old daughter."

The harassment began when a "social studies class project depicting the attributes of a 'strong historical leader,'" turned out to be "the unmistakable face of Adolf Hitler."

Following that incident, the couple's 11-year-old daughter was "harassed and bullied because she is Jewish, including persistent taunting about the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and 251 others being taken hostage, and a campaign of ostracizing her because she is Jewish."

When the couple complained, the headmaster promised to take care of it. Instead, he prominently hung a Palestinian flag in the school gym, which escalated the bullying.

They "taunted her for being 'Israeli,' called Jews 'baby killers,' and said that they deserve to die because of what is happening in Gaza."

When the parents complained a second time, the headmaster "told them to tell their daughter to 'toughen up' and abruptly ended the meeting."

Two days later he informed the couple by email that all three of their children were expelled from the school, effective immediately.

"The actions of Nysmith School against these three young children are disgraceful," Brandeis Center chairman Kenneth Marcus told The Washington Free Beacon in a statement. "Through its actions, the administration sent a clear message: bullying is acceptable, as long as it's against Jewish families."

The bullying and harassing of Jewish students, with at least the tacit approval of the school's administration, is un-American. Many, if not all, students have been harassed at some point in their lives, but nothing like this, and not because of one's religion.

Freedom of religion is guaranteed under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

More than that, the school, which has an international reputation and is considered one of the top 10 private elementary schools in the country, is doing something no school should be accused of — they're rewriting history in a disgusting manner.

Adolf Hitler was not a "strong historical leader." No, he was a bully, and just like all bullies, when others fought back, he took the coward's way out.

When Allied troops were slugging their way across Europe and getting closer to Berlin, he took his own life. Instead of answering for his war crimes — in particular his "Final Solution" that resulted in the murder of 6 million Jews — he put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

And how about that "Palestinian struggle" that they claim is so righteous?

Israel is the only true democracy in the Middle East, where people of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome. They're eligible to vote and even run for elective office. How many Jewish or Christian politicians are there in Iran?

But that wasn't good enough for the so-called "Palestinians" who wanted their own land. So the British Peel Commission proposed a two-state solution in its 1937 report. Ten years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a partition plan for Palestine.

But it's never enough. They want it all, "from the river to the sea" — every square inch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.

The October 7 attack was one more example of a coward's way out. The terrorists purposefully avoided military targets, and instead invaded a music festival and civilian neighborhoods, where the terrorists were the only ones with weapons.

They murdered children in front of parents, and parents in front of children. And many of those who were dragged off as hostages didn't fare any better.

In late February, Israel said farewell to Shiri Bibas, a young wife and mother, and her two young sons, who were kidnapped on October 7, only to be killed in captivity in Gaza.

But we're supposed to believe it's all Israel's fault. The late British author George Orwell wrote about rewriting history in his dystopian novel, 1984.

"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."

1984 was supposed to have been a warning; they're turning it into an instruction manual.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.