Rep. Yvette Herrell to Newsmax: Biden Admin Created Border 'Disaster'

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for creating a ''disaster'' on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Appearing Wednesday on "Stinchfield," Herrell said: "We have not taken this [border situation] seriously as a nation. It did not have to be that way. And I think right now, [Vice President] Kamala Harris ought to come back to New Mexico, back to El Paso, Texas, and see the disaster that she's actually created."

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, southwestern border encounters for August totaled 208,887. That number is down from July, which had 213,534 encounters.

Herrell emphasized that the border "is not a partisan issue. This is a people issue. These are folks that are concerned about where they live, where they work; living out on these ranches, living in these communities that have 17,000 and smaller — they're now fearful. And like I've said before, every state is a border state.

''But when you're living on the front lines and seeing the people come across, you're seeing property damage, you're seeing damage to livelihoods, there has got to be action taken, and unfortunately, this administration will not look at this as a serious issue."

