Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Nothing Humane' About Biden Border Policy

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden's inhumane policies at the southern border.

Speaking to "Spicer & Co." on his return trip from the southern border, Johnson gave an account of multiple atrocities from involuntary servitude to rape, to the dead bodies strewn throughout the border from those who crossed over into the United States but hadn't made it to their destination.

"I just cannot adequately convey ... how profoundly disturbing it is when you actually go down there," Johnson stated. "You hear the stats; it's been 3.7 million encounters since Biden took office; last four months we've been averaging 7,400 encounters per day."

"But it doesn't adequately talk about the human depredations of this massive illegal flow. You know, the open border policy is facilitating the multibillion-dollar — about $18.3 billion per year — business model of some of the most evil people on the planet: the sex trafficking, human trafficking, the flow of deadly drugs," Johnson continued.

"But we were down there Thursday night. We immediately encountered a small group of small children, a little six-year-old, little seven-year-old girl. They were unaccompanied. All they had was a little plastic packet with their birth certificate and a card with a phone number and address. That was their only connection to somebody they knew in the U.S. They lose that, they just lose touch with whoever they were trying to come to America to be rejoined with."

The senator notes that in that spot where he encountered those children, about a week ago, another group of children, similar in age, were encountered there. Johnson says that those children were being treated after being "brutally raped."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of southwest land border encounters for fiscal year 2022 as of June totaled 1,746,119. In 2021 the total encounters were 1,734,686.

