S.D. Gov. Rhoden to Newsmax: Farmers, Ranchers Trust Trump on Tariffs

The dueling tariffs between Canada and the United States are a concern to South Dakota because of its proximity to the northern country, but farmer and ranchers have faith in President Donald Trump's decisions, new South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think the farmers and ranchers in South Dakota recognize that Donald Trump is a New York real estate guy, and he understands the art of the negotiation," the Republican governor, who took office after former Gov. Kristi Noem became the Homeland Security Secretary under Trump, told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

South Dakota is "very dramatically" an agricultural state, Rhoden added, and it has a good working relationship with the Trump administration.

"We're able to communicate with them and effectively work on solutions to our problems," Rhoden said. "That's something we haven't seen for four years. And so we're pretty optimistic about our ability to work with [Washington,] D.C. on the problems facing South Dakota, especially in agriculture."

Meanwhile, Rhoden said the state Legislature has passed several recent important laws, including one banning sanctuary cities in South Dakota.

"I thought that was a pretty strong act of support for President Trump and his policies and what he's doing to protect America," he said.

The state Legislature also discussed bills dealing with the Second Amendment, the right to life, and property taxes, said Rhoden.

"I signed the bill that passed through the Legislature to provide some relief for property taxpayers," said Rhoden. "And ironically, it was a problem brought on by the Noem administration.

"When I was lieutenant governor, we had a large influx of people into South Dakota, and it caused an issue with our property tax valuations for owner occupied. And we're trying to deal with buffering that increase and help our property taxpayers."

