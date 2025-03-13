Canada Files WTO Complaint Over US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the U.S. over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada, the trade body said Thursday.

The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said.

Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada's exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminum products and increase duties on aluminum articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.

This is the second complaint Canada has filed with the WTO this month, with the first one circulated among WTO members on March 5. That was in response to President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on goods coming from Canada.