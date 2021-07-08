Siggy Flicker to Newsmax: Radicals 'Trying to Destroy America From Within'

Joining former President Donald Trump's class-action lawsuit against Big Tech, reality TV actress Siggy Flicker told Newsmax that companies and leftist ideologues are seeking to destroy America "from within."

"Americans, don't take it from a legal immigrant, travel the world and realize this is the greatest country, and they are playing by Saul Alinsky's playbook," Flicker, who appeared on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," told Thursday's "Stinchfield."

"They're trying to destroy America from within."

Saul Alinsky was a Chicago community activist and political theorist who wrote "Rules for Radicals," which is often rebuked by conservatives as a divisive missive to unwind the founding of the United States of America.

Flicker told host Grant Stinchfield she is standing with Trump in the lawsuit and "we the people, who President Trump cares about."

"He is the only president defending the Constitution, protecting the republic," Flicker, author of "Write Your Own Fairy Tale: The New Rules for Dating, Relationships, and Finding Love On Your Terms," added.

Flicker said her Facebook account has been disabled after posting a happy birthday message to elegantly dressed former first lady Melania Trump in all of her fluent languages.

"My Facebook account has been disabled for no apparent reason," she continued. "Like I said, I put up a picture of beautiful Melania Trump on her birthday April 26. I went to log into my Facebook, and it was disabled."

Flicker, 54, added her attorney sent a letter to the general legal counsel of Facebook.

"And, of course, when socialists are running Facebook, they feel they don't need to respond, so they haven't responded yet," she said.

"My attorney has requested that we join this class-action lawsuit, because we are now in a critical time in history."

Like Trump, Flicker urges American conservatives to "stand up for your country, defend your country."

"The puppets are all in a panic behind the scenes," she said of the White House discrediting the lawsuit. "What President Trump is doing, once again, is defending the republic, trying to defend the Constitution.

"I was a reality star for over 10 years. I know all too well all about fake story lines, selective editing, and manufactured stories. I've been there and I've done that."

She noted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally provides immunity for website platforms from third-party content, should be reworked because it was enacted before Facebook was founded and when Mark Zuckerberg was in middle school.

"What these companies have done is they've abused Section 230 to silence conservatives like myself and millions of others," she said, adding she is not joining the lawsuit for neither fame nor fortune, "because I don't need it."

"I'm doing this for my children and the next generation of Americans – for the future generation of Americans that deserve to grow up in America, not in China, not in Iran, not in a socialist, communist country – in the land of the free because of the brave," she concluded.

