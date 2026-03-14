Shosh Bedrosian to Newsmax: US and Israel Will Change Face of Middle East

Shosh Bedrosian, specialist for the Foreign Media Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, said Saturday on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda" that Israel and the United States are working together to "change the face of the Middle East" through their operations against Iran and its terror proxies.

"Two days after Oct. 7, the prime minister made a commitment," Bedrosian said. "He said, 'We will change the face of the Middle East after this horrific massacre.'"

Bedrosian described the Oct. 7 Hamas attack as "one of the deadliest days for Jews since the Holocaust," saying the assault killed "Americans, Israelis and foreign nationals who were in Israel enjoying this beautiful land that we have."

She said Israel's campaign since then has significantly weakened Iran-backed groups across the region.

"Not only were we going to totally obliterate Hamas' military capabilities, we also had Hezbollah that decided to join after Oct. 7," she said.

"Within the last two years, we brought Hezbollah to their knees. We absolutely devastated the other Iranian terror proxy in Yemen, the Houthis."

Now, she said, joint U.S.-Israeli action against Iran itself marks a major turning point.

"This is the second time Israel and the United States have worked together to go after the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose only goal is to annihilate the United States and the state of Israel," Bedrosian said. "After Operation Rising Lion, our forces are so strong together."

She said ongoing strikes inside Iran target key military infrastructure.

"Your viewers can just see these strikes that we have been targeting and have taken place inside of Tehran, targeting the central command centers and different types of military infrastructure," she said.

"This would only happen with the United States, two allies who are standing up to the number one bully in the Middle East."

Bedrosian said the broader goal of the current campaign is to eliminate Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities and create conditions for political change inside Iran.

"Operation Roaring Lion is to not only take out the nuclear capabilities and the ballistic missile threats," she said.

"What comes next is that we will enable the Iranian people to rise up, take back their country that they have desperately wanted to for 47 years."

She added that Israel aims to remove the ruling clerical regime that has suppressed its own people.

"We're going to create these conditions, but we have to take out the Ayatollah regime in order for us to get to that point," Bedrosian said, citing past protests in which "30,000 of them were mowed down in the streets, murdered, massacred by their own government."

Bedrosian emphasized that Israel's conflict is not with the Iranian public.

"This is not a war with Iran," she said. "This is to liberate them and to remove the threat that we all face because of their government."

She also warned that Iran's leadership has exported terrorism worldwide through proxy groups.

"For 47 years, these radical Islamists have been using their religion, exporting terrorism," she said. "Why should a government allow for something like this to take place?"

Bedrosian noted that Americans were among the first victims of the regime during the 1979 hostage crisis.

"Americans were the first hostages of the Islamic Republic of Iran," she said. "And Israelis were the last hostages of this regime because Hamas, the terror proxy they fund, took our people hostage on Oct. 7."

Despite the ongoing conflict, Bedrosian said the joint operations could ultimately lead to peace.

"Two and a half years ago, when he said 'we will change the face of the Middle East,' he was spot on," she said. "This operation could usher in an era of peace we have never, ever seen before."

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