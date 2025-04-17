Former Police Lt. Rogers to Newsmax: How Did Shooting Suspect Get Mother's Gun?

A former New Jersey police lieutenant says police "did an outstanding job in responding" to Thursday's shooting at Florida State University, but there should be concerns about how the suspect, the 20-year-old son of a sheriff's deputy, got his hands on his mother's former service weapon.

"The police did do an outstanding job in responding and getting as many assets as they could to that campus," Steve Rogers, who retired from the Nutley, New Jersey, Police Department, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Newsmax. "I believe they were responsible with regard to not getting information out before they got all of the facts."

But "there had to be, at least in my view, signs. This guy didn't wake up one morning and say, 'I'm going to go to the school and shoot it up.' There had to be some signs, some indicators for quite a long time in order for this individual to do what he did.

"And by the way, I do question whether that, where and when and how did he get his hands on that gun in view of the fact that the parent, all right, is a law enforcement officer," he added.

The Associated Press reported that two people were killed and six others wounded in the attack, which began around midday outside the student union. People ran for cover in a bowling alley and a freight elevator in the building.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

The suspect, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, is believed to be a Florida State student.

He had access to a weapon that belongs to his mother, who has been with the Leon County Sheriff's Office for over 18 years, said Sheriff Walt McNeil. Police said they believe Ikner opened fire using his mother's former service handgun.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com