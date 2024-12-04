WATCH TV LIVE

California School Shooter Wounds 2, Kills Self

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 06:58 PM EST

A suspected gunman shot and wounded two children at a California elementary school on Wednesday before shooting himself dead, local media reported, citing police officials.

The shooting occurred at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, California, north of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff's office said on social media.

"The suspected shooter is deceased," the sheriff's office said in a post on X. It said students were being taken to a nearby church, but did not provide details on any harm to students or faculty.

Citing Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, KCRA TV reported that officers found the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators were looking into whether the suspected gunman has a connection to the school, Honea said.

Feather River Adventist is a kindergarten through eighth grade school with 33 students, according to its website.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


