Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Iran Hangings Justify US Action

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., said Friday on Newsmax's "National Report" that ongoing U.S. military action against Iran is the right course, pointing to the regime's latest acts of brutality as proof.

Highlighting reports that Iran hanged three protesters — including a 19-year-old professional wrestler for the Iranian national team — Biggs said the executions expose the regime's true nature.

"It's heart-wrenching to see what's happened to these young men," she said. "And I think it just shows us why this conflict is so important."

Biggs noted that Tehran had indicated it would not carry out such executions, only to reverse course, reinforcing longstanding concerns about its credibility.

"These are tyrants," she said. "These are not individuals that you can communicate with, that you can bargain with."

The congresswoman argued the developments justify the need for firm U.S. action, especially as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

"What we are doing right now is absolutely necessary to keep Americans safe and to keep this out of America," she said.

Stressing that the stakes go beyond foreign policy, Biggs warned that Iran's behavior poses a direct threat if left unchecked.

"I strongly support what the president's doing," she said. "I'm so proud of our military, and I hope this conflict will be over soon."

Biggs also emphasized that the issue should unite Americans, regardless of political affiliation, given the national security implications.

"This is not a partisan issue; this is an American issue," she said. "I would love everyone to get behind our military and support our president."

The South Carolina Republican said preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central tenet of U.S. policy and global stability.

"These people cannot have nuclear weapons, and we have to make sure that the safety of Americans is a priority," she said.

Biggs added that the executions highlight the risks of failing to confront the regime, calling for sustained resolve from U.S. leaders and the public as the conflict continues.

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