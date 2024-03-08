×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shelby wilder | sweden | nato | arctic

Newsmax Exclusive: Swedish Military Glad to Be Part of NATO

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 09:47 PM EST

For the first time as a member of NATO, Sweden is participating in a military exercise, and members of its armed forces told Newsmax they were glad finally to be a part of the Western military alliance.

On Thursday, Sweden became the 32nd member of NATO, two years after it applied following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The once-neutral nation is participating in Nordic Response, a training exercise involving more than 20,000 soldiers from 14 countries, including the U.S., which began Monday in the Arctic extremes of Norway, Finland, and Sweden and runs through March 14.

"Sweden joined NATO this week, and it's really good," a member of Sweden's armed forces told Shelby Wilder in an exclusive Newsmax report Friday from Alta, Norway, north of the Arctic Circle. "We've done many NATO exercises before, but now we are a real member and  it feels really good."

Wilder reported that Nordic Response is a crucial part of one of NATO's most extensive military drills since the Cold War.

"These exercises are happening in close proximity to the Russian border," Wilder reported. "As NATO demonstrates a united front, it's sending a clear message to the Kremlin, which is taking note."

The Barents Observer, a Norwegian media outlet, reported Wednesday that Russia will be monitoring the exercises and that Aleksandr Grushko, its deputy defense minister, called the exercises "demonstrative and provocative."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
For the first time as a member of NATO, Sweden is participating in a military exercise, and members of its armed forces told Newsmax they were glad finally to be a part of the Western military alliance.
shelby wilder, sweden, nato, arctic
279
2024-47-08
Friday, 08 March 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved