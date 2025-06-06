Holt to Newsmax: Need to Isolate Iran From China

On Thursday it was reported that China is preparing to deliver enough material for Iran to manufacture 800 missiles. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that it represents a real threat but that the internal strife in China is a window of opportunity for the U.S. to put pressure on the communist regime.

“We have the opportunity to really press them hard, especially in the wake of these tariffs, and get results and change. The ability to isolate Iran from China has never been better than it is right now,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer joined the conversation and said he thinks Iran has “already got nuclear weapons.”

“I think this is something that they were able to obtain and produce from cooperation with North Korea," he said. "What they're trying to do now is refine delivery capabilities.

"Remember, nuclear weapons have to be put somewhere for use, and they have asymmetric means. They can put them in containers, they can smuggle them in, put them on aircraft. But the most effective way, I think they believe, is intermediate range ballistic missiles."

