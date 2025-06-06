British Journalist Neil to Newsmax: Trump 'Done What He Can to Try to Get Putin to Peace Table'

President Donald Trump "has done what he can to try and get [Russian President Vladmir] Putin to the peace table," says British journalist Andrew Neil.

"He put huge pressure on the Ukrainians, on [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to do so, and in some ways almost humiliated him at times," Neil told Newsmax TV’s "Newsline."

"But the Ukrainians came. He put no demands on Mr. Putin. And yet Mr. Putin did not come. He's done nothing to move in the direction of peace. Instead, he is gearing up for a massive summer offensive. And we must know, having done everything we can, we must help Ukraine now to meet that summer offensive," he added.

Trump on Wednesday said he had spoken with Putin for an hour and 15 minutes about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian aircraft and about nuclear talks with Iran.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump said in his post on social media.

Trump also said Putin had vowed during the call to respond to Ukraine’s Sunday drone strikes.

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com