Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden Not 'Credible' on World Stage

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden lacks credibility on the world stage, and our adversaries are noticing and taking advantage.

Shaffer and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to break down Russia's latest maneuver into the backyard of the United States.

"We're talking about ... potential lapses and having trouble with just normal functions. So that's where America sits right now. We're in big danger,” Holt told guest host Lidia Curanaj.

Shaffer concurs.

"Joe Biden is mentally compromised. The Wall Street Journal's reported on this; other nations see this," Shaffer said. "One of the principal elements of deterrence is credibility. Joe Biden is not credible; deterrents are not credible."

On Wednesday, three Russian warships and a nuclear submarine arrived outside of Cuba for a reported weeklong stay that will include extensive military and naval exercises in the Caribbean.

"Therefore, you see the Russians expanding potentially the war. And by the way, Lidia, yes, that was a threat," Shaffer said. "The moving the flotilla into Cuba with nuclear, with hypersonic missiles was a reminder saying, You know, if you continue to escalate, you have the potential of miscalculation and a real war starting.

"The very thing we should have right now is a steady hand who can think through things. Joe Biden is not that steady hand, and he most certainly can't think through things," he added.

Said Holt, "This administration has got us on the eve of World War III, something that they all accused [former] President [Donald] Trump was going to do — except for now, it's real. We actually have a Cuban missile crisis right off the coast of Florida.

"Where's the Congress? We've got to address this."

