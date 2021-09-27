Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Dems Agenda, Spending, 'Leaving Chaos Behind'

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax Monday that the Democrats failed policies, and planned spending bills, are “leaving chaos behind” in America.

“(The Democrats agenda is) very indicative of administrations that run from reality. In this case, they're leaving chaos behind,” Sessions said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “They've left COVID behind, they've left Afghanistan behind, they've left the problems in Afghanistan behind. They're trying to get away from their border problems. They're trying to get away from the storm. They keep leaving chaos behind them.”

Sessions said that despite the failures that have taken place, the Democrats are now pushing through two big spending bills, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package with the rest of their key agenda items such as expanding Medicare and providing free college, even though inflation is rising, and people are still resisting a return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've got to have an infrastructure bill, but I think there's several provisions of that, it gives way too much money to the administration to make decisions about where the money will be spent,” he said. “It spends too little on actual infrastructure.”

He also said Democrats “gutted” a provision that everything the bill purchases would have to be American by adding the ability to grant “waivers” to circumvent that requirement, which he called “a gift to China.”

Sessions also said President Joe Biden’s recent claims that all this spending is “paid for” by closing tax loopholes and getting Americans that make more than $400,000 to “pay their fair share” is untrue.

“This is a deceptive way to give people an expectation that is not true,” he said. “It is going to cost money. It is going to cost the American people not only money, but quite likely will cost us jobs, too.”

The two spending bills scheduled for votes this week are joined by two other pieces of legislation, one to raise the nation’s debt limit, and the other to fund the government before a possible shutdown Oct. 1.

The Senate voted down a measure 50-48 that connected the debt ceiling raise with a continuing resolution to continue funding the government beyond Thursday’s Sept. 30 deadline.

All 50 Senate Republicans voted against the legislation, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., said the GOP Senators would support a “clean” continuing resolution to fund the government into 2022 without a debt ceiling vote attached to it.

As far as the two spending bills go, all 50 Democratic senators must support them to allow Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to break the 50-50 tie and pass them in that chamber.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here