Tags: sen. john barrasso | wyoming | president | joe biden | donald trump | democrats

Sen. John Barrasso to Newsmax: Democrats in Disarray

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 12:22 PM EDT

While Democrats are fighting about whether President Joe Biden should be their presidential nominee, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans are united around former President Donald Trump.

Trump accepted the GOP's nomination on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"The Democrats are completely divided in disarray," Barrasso said on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "Whether Joe Biden stays or goes, it's his policies that have put us in a position right now that three out of four Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction."

Barrasso said Democrats have become the party of high prices and open borders. He said Republicans will take the House, the Senate and the White House no matter who the nominee is.

"What happened to the Democratic Party?" Barrasso said.  "They have gone so far to the left."

Friday, 19 July 2024 12:22 PM
