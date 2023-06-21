×
Tags: security clearances | classification | legislation | cornyn

Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Bill Cuts Number of Security Clearances

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 08:17 PM EDT

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, appeared Wednesday on Newsmax and discussed his new bill that aims to cut back the number of security clearances.

Speaking about his bill, the Sensible Classification Act of 2023, Cornyn told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," "There are 4 million people with security clearances in America. That's crazy.

"So my legislation — it's bipartisan legislation — would change that and force these agencies to justify the number of security clearances, rather than just hand them out like candy."

A press release from Cornyn's office stated that the bill "would increase accountability and oversight of the classification system, limit overclassification, and direct federal agencies to justify security clearance requirements."

