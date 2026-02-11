HUD Sec. Turner to Newsmax: Biden Created Housing Mess

Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development secretary, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many of the serious issues facing homeowners and prospective buyers in America today were caused by former Democratic President Joe Biden's "weak immigration policies."

Turner told "American Agenda," "When you have the Biden administration, when you have weak immigration policies, tens of millions of people come across our borders unchecked and unvetted, and they take the homes that the American people are supposed to have, including HUD-funded homes, that puts a strain on the housing supply."

Turner said HUD has taken steps to address the issue, including an order that "illegal aliens cannot get FHA-backed loans."

Another area he said where HUD is working to improve availability of affordable housing is to ensure that "everyone living in HUD-funded housing has to be an American citizen. So, we are putting that in check. That will bring more supply online."

Turner said President Donald Trump personally got involved in the issue of availability with "bold actions mandating institutional investors from buying single-family homes. Those homes are for the American people and not for corporations."

Another move by the administration, said Turner, was Trump directing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase "about $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities. It will also make it better for borrowers to get into homes. And so, there's bold actions that are taking place."

With a trend toward lowering mortgage rates, said Turner, "We know that 5 million people in this country, because of that, were able to refinance their homes and decrease the amount of [their] monthly payment."

And the administration is assisting with mortgage coverage. "Last year, we helped a million homebuyers afford to buy a home, and 500,000 were first-time homebuyers."

Turner said the administration has worked through a lot of issues in Trump's first year back in the White House to overcome the "fiscal mess" left by the Biden administration.

