Sec. Turner to Newsmax: Trump Is Making Housing Affordable Again

By    |   Saturday, 05 July 2025 02:58 PM EDT

In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump made it a priority to reduce regulatory barriers that have kept affordable homes out of reach for many Americans. Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner told Newsmax on Saturday that the president is "100% supportive of making American homes affordable again."

"Government overreach and red tape and bureaucracy have crippled the building industry in our country. And so one of our top-line priorities was to take down these burdensome regulations, like the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, and to make it better and easier for developers to build," Turner said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Turner, who had a nearly 10-year career in the NFL, said the administration is committed to addressing the nation's housing crisis. "We have about a seven-million unit housing need in our country, be it multifamily, single family, duplex, manufactured housing. And we have to bring the supply up and bring the cost down. And taking down these burdensome regulations is a great step forward. And the president, as you know, is 100% supportive of making American homes affordable again," he added.

