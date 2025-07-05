Sec. Turner to Newsmax: Trump Is Making Housing Affordable Again

In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump made it a priority to reduce regulatory barriers that have kept affordable homes out of reach for many Americans. Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner told Newsmax on Saturday that the president is "100% supportive of making American homes affordable again."

"Government overreach and red tape and bureaucracy have crippled the building industry in our country. And so one of our top-line priorities was to take down these burdensome regulations, like the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, and to make it better and easier for developers to build," Turner said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Turner, who had a nearly 10-year career in the NFL, said the administration is committed to addressing the nation's housing crisis. "We have about a seven-million unit housing need in our country, be it multifamily, single family, duplex, manufactured housing. And we have to bring the supply up and bring the cost down. And taking down these burdensome regulations is a great step forward. And the president, as you know, is 100% supportive of making American homes affordable again," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com