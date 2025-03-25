Gorka to Newsmax: Dems Wield Double Standards Over Signal

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, accused Senate Democrats of double standards in their reaction to the use of the Signal app, telling Newsmax on Tuesday he doesn't recall their concern over Hillary Clinton's national security gaffes when she was secretary of state.

Gorka joined Newsmax's "Newsline" to discuss the grilling of Trump administration security officials during Tuesday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in the aftermath of the editor of The Atlantic being inadvertently invited into a group chat on Signal where military plans were being discussed.

Gorka asserted that Democrats have conveniently forgotten that Clinton was investigated by the FBI over the use of private email servers and personal devices during her four years as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

"I'd like the American people to just ask one very simple question: Where were all of these senators when Hillary Clinton was putting hundreds, if not thousands of classified documents on her unsecured private server?" Gorka asked rhetorically. "Where were they when we found out, in contravention of every security protocol, classified materials were being kept by Sen. [Joe] Biden in his garage in old, deteriorated Zappos boxes from the shoe store?"

The Trump administration has been steadfast that despite the errant invite of Jeffrey Goldberg, no classified information was shared on Signal, which is an accepted mode of communication in the federal ranks.

"It's strange that now they seem to have a problem with a story that is not a story. As [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe said, you are perfectly within your rights as a government employee to use this encrypted platform for non-classified communications," Gorka added. "And as [Defense Secretary] Pete [Hegseth] said, there was nothing classified that has been shared with any journalist. So the fact is, it's just another case of double standards.

"And to quote Newsmax's own [TV host] Chris Plante, 'If it weren't for double standards, the left would have no standards at all,'" he said.

