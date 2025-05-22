Gorka to Newsmax: D.C. Shootings Linked to Obama, Biden Coddling Hatred

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night is linked to the appeasement by former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden of anti-U.S. and anti-Israel interests.

Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were gunned down outside the Capitol Jewish Museum after attending an event. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 31, reportedly shouted "Free, free Palestine" after Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Milgrim, an American, were shot. He admitted to shooting them, witnesses and D.C. law enforcement said.

"I've said this for several years now," Gorka told "Finnerty" on Thursday night. "I said it on my Newsmax show before I joined the second Trump administration. There is no real political dividing line in America in terms of party politics. I think we can even get away with just jettisoning the labels of Republican and Democrat. The dividing line is between patriots and those who hate America. Ask yourself this question, Rob. Why would a Democrat, President Biden's former boss, help send staffers to Israel to work in a campaign against the man chosen by that nation as their prime minister? We know what Obama did to [Benjamin] Netanyahu.

"Or why would you, as Biden, release literally billions of dollars to the Iranians, a regime that chants from the mosque on Friday, death to the small Satan, Israel, and destruction to the Great Satan, America. Why would you do that? What we [witnessed] last night on the streets of D.C. is the result of coddling those who hate America and hate our friends like Israel."

Gorka said an ideology of hatred that Israelis experience thousands of miles away in the Middle East, especially after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip, has reared its ugly head yet again on U.S. soil.

"The [suspect] shouted things as he murdered this beautiful couple, and then afterward shouted things that we have heard across the campuses of America on the streets of New York, when allegedly one of the witnesses heard him say, 'I did this for Gaza,' " Gorka said. "What did he just do for Gaza? He murdered a beautiful couple. Why? Because they're Jewish, that's why.

"So, now we see what Israel is facing every single day. What the horrors of what happened on Oct. the 7th have been brought, thanks to this ideology, to the streets of the nation's capital. And we take it very seriously. And we're not going to allow this ideology to be spouted by enemies of Western civilization."

