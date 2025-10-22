Gorka to Newsmax: Trump's Argentine Beef Plan 'Utterly MAGA'

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Trump's plan to purchase Argentine beef for U.S. markets reflects a strategic, America-first vision aimed at strengthening hemispheric stability — not outsourcing American agriculture.

Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the administration's decision to begin importing select quantities of Argentine beef supports a broader Monroe Doctrine-style approach that treats the Western Hemisphere as "America's neighborhood" — a zone of strategic, economic, and security interest.

"It is an utterly MAGA move," Gorka said. "And I don't mean MAGA with the second 'A' being about Argentina. The Monroe Doctrine teaches us that what happens in your backyard matters. A stable hemisphere means a safer America."

Trump announced Sunday plans to negotiate large-scale beef purchases from Argentina to help stabilize the pro-U.S. government of President Javier Milei, whose market-reform agenda has drawn praise from Trump.

The deal, still under discussion, would involve reciprocal investment and shared agricultural technology, according to administration officials.

Critics, including U.S. rancher associations and some conservative lawmakers, have questioned the plan, warning that Argentine imports could depress domestic cattle prices and undermine the president's long-standing "buy American" message.

But Gorka said those concerns miss the larger geopolitical goal.

"This is about pro-Americanism," Gorka said. "This is about supporting those who are on our side, [who] wish to see nation-states that are sovereign, and borders that actually function as borders.

"And as you rightly said, resist the creeping socialism and at times communism that we see being supported by various actors in the region. So, it's about making America safer by supporting our friends."

He contrasted the approach with previous Democratic administrations that, he said, used foreign aid to subsidize anti-American regimes. The Trump strategy, he argued, uses economic partnership instead of direct aid to strengthen free-market allies.

"It's more than a different method, Rob, it's actually a different mission and a different objective," Gorka said.

"Under the Democrat administrations, whether it was [Barack] Obama, whether it was [Bill] Clinton, whether it was [Joe] Biden, foreign aid was used to prop up those who shared the ideological anti-Americanism of those who were in power."

