DOT Secretary: Biden Admin Left 'Backlog of Work'

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 02:00 PM EDT

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy told the Washington Examiner on Monday that former President Joe Biden's administration failed to sort out grant agreements for thousands of infrastructure projects, leaving the department with "a backlog of work."

Duffy's predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, said in an interview with NPR last year that under the Biden administration, DOT announced $570 billion in infrastructure funding for more than 66,000 projects in every state, but warned that "many" of these endeavors will "take the better part of a decade" to be completed.

Duffy told the Examiner that about 3,200 of those infrastructure projects were announced without the Biden administration having secured grant agreements, leaving the Transportation Department with the backlog.

"Some of these announcements go back to 2022," Duffy said. "What the hell were they doing?"

Duffy also slammed Buttigieg.

"It does beg the question. Did anybody show up here? Was anybody doing their work from here? Where was Pete Buttigieg?" Duffy said.

"Was he in Michigan? Was he here? Was he doing politics or was he actually being a secretary that drives projects out of this department, that helps built out American infrastructure, and I think the answer to that, based on what I'm seeing, is I don't know where he was but he didn't appear to be here."

