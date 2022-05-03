Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Justices Won't Change Their Minds Over Leak

The Supreme Court Justices will not change their minds over the leaked opinion to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, Professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax's “Stinchfield” Tuesday.

In response to host Grant Stinchfield’s asking whether a justice flips their vote to overturn Roe due to threats of violence, Dershowitz responded that he does not think any one of them will change his or her opinion.

However, even though Dershowitz, a self-described liberal, believes that Roe should not be overruled, he strongly condemned the leak and the possible violence that may follow it.

Dershowitz also slammed the left’s seeming hypocrisy, stating that the people who call January 6 an “insurrection” are saying, “let's have a comparable reaction to the Supreme Court.”

“I don't believe in violence. I don't believe in unlawful protests. I do believe in lawful protests,” Dershowitz added.

Dershowitz also suspects that the leaker was a law clerk that felt very strongly against overruling Roe and “decided to engage in an act of civil disobedience.” However, Dershowitz predicted that, if it were a conspiracy, the Marshal’s office or the FBI would be able to solve the case, and “we'll get the truth and the answer quickly.”

