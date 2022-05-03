Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Biden's Reaction to SCOTUS Leak 'Nonchalant'

President Joe Biden's "nonchalant" reaction to the news that a leaked Supreme Court's draft document on a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an "indication of how politics has gotten," Sen. Mike Braun said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"That kind of nonchalant approach coming from our president, it is sad, and I think that's an indication of how politics have gotten here," the Indiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They push a certain point of view. You know they're not for what was in the draft, then condone the leak, and are saying nothing about the fact of how it occurred. So I think that all gets measured by the American public."

Biden, rather than commenting on the leak itself, insisted that his administration is ready to protect abortion rights if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental," Biden said in a statement, adding that if the decision is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman's right to choose and that voters should elect candidates who vow to protect abortion rights in November.

"Regardless of the content of the subject matter, it should be a very important issue," said Braun. "That just shows you how political the place has gotten and knowing where (the leak) probably came from. That'd be hard to defend politically for him as well."

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Tuesday confirmed the 98-page document is authentic and officially called for an investigation into the leak, and Braun agreed that the simple fact that there was a leak on "something this momentous" must be investigated.

"I think he needs to overturn every stone there at the Supreme Court to find out who the culprit was and hold him or her accountable," he said. "How can something like that leak out in a place that would pride itself on that not being the case?"

Braun also on Tuesday commented about the call from Democrats and Biden to cancel a portion of borrowers' student loans.

Initially, the talk was that the cancellation would be for up to $50,000 in debt, but now, White House administrators are saying that number would be around $10,000 for people earning less than a certain dollar figure.

Either way, Braun said the cost would be too high.

"We're $30 trillion in debt as a country, [and] $1.6 trillion debt separate from that would be student debt," said Braun. "It begs the question of how that's become so costly in the first place. It begs the question of what we need to do from the very beginning of education to make sure we don't have a system that's generating that kind of result."

Further, dropping the dollar figure to $10,000 is "a tactic to get something done," rather than to determine if much of the debt comes from spending on "misguided" degrees that do not result in employment, said Braun.

"The liberal side of it is well, don't look at the root causes," he said. "Forgive the debt. By the way, you'd have to borrow more money even to forgive $10,000 per student in debt. It's a sad long-term business plan for the federal government, and [Biden] espouses it. Since he's come in, [we are] $12 trillion more in debt than when I got here about six or seven years ago."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here