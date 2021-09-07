Dr. Atlas to Newsmax: Why Are There No Cheap and Safe Drugs for COVID-19?

Dr. Scott Atlas asked on Newsmax why no COVID-19 trials are being conducted on "cheap" and "safe" drugs that have shown efficacy.

Appearing Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Atlas said: "Why is it that we have not had adequate clinical trials on widely available, cheap and safe drugs that we know would have a mechanism that would indicate that it might work?"

Atlas, a radiologist and former coronavirus adviser in the Trump administration, said one such drug, ivermectin, is cheap and safe but has not undergone the large "phase three, controlled" studies. The doctor then criticized the National Institutes of Health for its "gross failure'' to deliver a study on cheap and safe drugs in the 18 months since the pandemic began.

"Somehow, we're in a world where the vaccine is the only possible way to limit your risk," he added.

Atlas said that at the beginning of the HIV and AIDS crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci spent more time focusing on vaccines "and not focusing on drugs that were available or that would be available. And in the end, the vaccine for AIDS ... still does not exist."

Atlas said the push for vaccines is a pattern of the people in charge, but he doesn't know why.

According to Geert Vanden Bossche, who holds a doctorate in virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany, conducting mass vaccination against the coronavirus is counterproductive and promotes its evolution.

"Conducting mass vaccination campaigns on a background of high infection rates generates optimal conditions for breeding even more infectious Sars-CoV-2 variants," Bossche wrote.

"The combination of massive, spike-directed immune pressure combined with high infectious pressure rapidly allows these variants to reproduce more effectively such as to outcompete previously circulating variants/strains. Mass vaccination, therefore, promotes viral evolution towards more infectious variants."

