Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Put Americans' Needs Ahead of Ukraine's

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday although many U.S. lawmakers aligned with Ukraine in its war against Russia, it doesn't mean the interests of Kyiv should be put ahead of the interests of American citizens.

"It's not that Americans aren't appalled at what's happening in Ukraine," Perry told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "It's not that Americans agree with Vladimir Putin or Russia. But here's the situation: All of us took an oath to defend the Constitution, and we are representatives of the United States people, not the people of Ukraine."

In August, President Joe Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine, raising the total amount provided by the U.S. since Russia's invasion in February 2022 to $135 billion, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Perry said with the economy in such dire straits, his constituents cannot afford to see Ukraine again be put ahead of them.

"Right now, my boss is the people that voted for me [who] can't afford their electricity bill, can't afford groceries, can't afford gasoline to get to work," Perry said. "Heaven forbid they've got to buy a new car, and if they could afford a new house, they probably can't afford the interest on it.

"It is incumbent upon us to support our folks first."

Perry said it's time for European nations to be the leader in the funding effort for Ukraine, considering the war is going on in their backyard.

"We are in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Perry said. "But where is the European Union dealing with the problem in their backyard? Where is the push from them to get rid of Putin in this operation taking over Ukraine? Why does the United States have to take the lead?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!