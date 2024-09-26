Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Harris Economic Plan 'Falls Completely Flat'

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris' economic plan "falls completely flat and offers really no specifics" on how to improve the economy.

Harris unveiled her economic plan during a speech at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, during which she blamed "price gouging" for the high cost of groceries, a practice against which she vowed to crack down.

Perry told "Wake Up America" that the plan comes "too late.

"We've got 40 days until Election Day and she's been in charge for essentially four years now," Perry said.

Perry later said that Harris "had four years and she hasn't done anything. As a matter of fact, she's made things markedly worse" when it comes to the cost of groceries and other goods.

"We're not in the pandemic anymore, and people in Pennsylvania right now can't afford their groceries," Perry said. "They're buying them on credit cards. They can't afford gasoline, electricity, daycare. If they can't afford, if they can even get a new home, they can't afford the interest rates or the price."

