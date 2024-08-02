Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Kamala 'Phony' and 'a Failure'

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "a phony" and cast doubt on the popularity of her recent rally in Georgia, which he compared unfavorably to a rally former President Donald Trump held this week.

Perry, appearing on "Wake Up America," praised Trump's recent rally in Pennsylvania, his first trip to the state since his attempted assassination in Butler County.

"The president was just here bringing the message, telling everybody he's healthy, he's strong, and reminding everybody of the past three and a half years with the Harris-Biden ticket and what their lives have been like," Perry said.

Perry went on to call Harris "a phony."

"She'll say one thing to one audience, another thing to another audience and that's if you can make it through the word salad at all," he said.

Perry said Harris has "been a failure at every single level. Whether as district attorney, attorney general, senator, or vice president, she's been a failure at every level. ... You can change the clowns in the three-ring circus, but as long as the circus is still going on, you're going to have the same show. And that's what's going to happen here."

Perry compared Trump's rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Harris' rally in Fulton County, Georgia, saying that Trump "got 14,000 people to pack an arena" and "people were left outside, traffic was all jammed up, people waiting for hours upon hours just to get in to see the president."

Perry cast doubt on news reports that Harris' rally was attended by more than 10,000 people.

"I know the media is telling you that Harris has the momentum, but the momentum stays with Trump, and the truth just needs to be revealed about who Kamala Harris is," Perry said.

