Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Dems Subvert Democracy With Harris Selection

The subversive manner in which Vice President Kamala Harris assumed the role at the top of the Democratic Party's presidential ticket has Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., calling foul.

"These are the same people that accused [former] President Donald Trump of subverting democracy," Perry told Newsmax on Thursday, adding "what exactly have they just done? It's astounding what they're getting away with."

Should Harris remain the Democrats' presidential candidate, she will have done so without a single primary vote or delegate heading into the Democratic National Convention this month.

"Team Biden was losing, they just took themselves off the field and put a new team on," Perry said on "Newsline."

Perry noted that Harris is only able to get away such a maneuver due to a complicit media.

"And of course, then there's Kamala makeover. I've told people that by the time this next four months go by, they're going to turn her into a combination of Betty Crocker, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and Margaret Thatcher," Perry said.

Perry, who serves on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said Democrats and the media are trying to erase Harris' "record of failure everywhere she's been."

"And yet they're tapping her to be the president of the United States of America," he said.

