Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden WH Giving Aid and Comfort to Iran

The Biden administration is unlikely to take a tougher stance on Iran is because it has been co-opted by the Iranian American lobby to return to the nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday.

The Obama administration and other world powers reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran in 2015 in exchange for promises by Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, that it wouldn't pursue a nuclear weapon.

Although the U.S. dropped out of the deal in the early days of the Trump administration, the Biden administration tried to revive it, lessening sanctions that allowed the Islamic Republic to reap billions of dollars in oil exports and unfreezing billions in frozen assets. It also gave Iran $6 billion in exchange for five American hostages.

"The Biden administration is providing aid and comfort to Iran, our enemy, and their proxies, including the Houthis, including Hamas, Hezbollah, etc., all around the region," Perry told "American Agenda." "The Biden administration in 2021 took the Houthis off the foreign terrorist designation list. They did that for a reason and it's because they want the Iran nuclear deal because there are so many countries invested with billions of dollars in that deal.

"The president and his administration have been co-opted by the Iranian American lobby, and that's why this is happening. You can expect nothing to come out of the Biden administration of any consequence toward Iran."

The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency reported in December that Iran increased its rate of production of uranium enrichment up to 60%; 90% enrichment is considered weapons-grade. Perry said it's incumbent "on a civilized world" to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.

"Iran is a terrorist super state which does not have the approval of the governed in Iran," Perry said. "They lead by fear, they rule by fiat. Quite honestly, it's the whole world community that should say to Iran, we're not dealing with you, we're not going to allow you to trade and we're not going to allow you have a nuclear missile that you can deliver ballistically anywhere on the globe. We're not going to allow it."

