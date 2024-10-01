WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scott perry | joe biden | kamala harris | war | military | middle east

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Are 'Unprepared' and 'Incompetent'

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 09:17 PM EDT

Parents who have children serving overseas in the U.S. military should be worried with Joe Biden in the White House, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

During a segment on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Perry said, "Parents should certainly be concerned about who the commander in chief is and what their experience level is. And of course, Joe Biden, it's been aptly put, has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision made over the last four decades.

"Kamala Harris is actually probably worse, and she could potentially be incoming," he said. "So if your children are serving in uniform, and even more concerning, if your children are serving in uniform in the Middle East right now, I can guarantee you that the people that are in charge, the civilians in charge — mostly President Biden and Vice President Harris and potentially Tim Walz — are unprepared. They are incompetent."

Perry continued, "They are unable to prosecute this and make correct judgment calls that are a going to achieve victory. And bring your sons and daughters home safely without embarrassment — and horrific embarrassment — to the United States of America."

Perry went on to say that while Republicans are far from perfect, they are "at least attempting to save our republic. Falling short oftentimes because we've had to try to appease the left, who are not interested in saving the republic. They are interested in the fundamental transformation of America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Parents who have children serving overseas in the U.S. military should be worried with Joe Biden in the White House, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
scott perry, joe biden, kamala harris, war, military, middle east
292
2024-17-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 09:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved