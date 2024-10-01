Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Are 'Unprepared' and 'Incompetent'

Parents who have children serving overseas in the U.S. military should be worried with Joe Biden in the White House, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

During a segment on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Perry said, "Parents should certainly be concerned about who the commander in chief is and what their experience level is. And of course, Joe Biden, it's been aptly put, has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision made over the last four decades.

"Kamala Harris is actually probably worse, and she could potentially be incoming," he said. "So if your children are serving in uniform, and even more concerning, if your children are serving in uniform in the Middle East right now, I can guarantee you that the people that are in charge, the civilians in charge — mostly President Biden and Vice President Harris and potentially Tim Walz — are unprepared. They are incompetent."

Perry continued, "They are unable to prosecute this and make correct judgment calls that are a going to achieve victory. And bring your sons and daughters home safely without embarrassment — and horrific embarrassment — to the United States of America."

Perry went on to say that while Republicans are far from perfect, they are "at least attempting to save our republic. Falling short oftentimes because we've had to try to appease the left, who are not interested in saving the republic. They are interested in the fundamental transformation of America."

