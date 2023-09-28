Rep. Perry to Newsmax: If Not for GOP, No One Would Know Biden Corruption

The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would likely not have occurred, and the corruption of the Biden family would likely never have been known, without a slim Republican majority in the House, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"This impeachment inquiry exists because we have been obstructed all along the way," Perry told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "No one would know any of the information you've been talking about if it were not for the slim Republican majority that won the House."

Perry continued by explaining that the Executive Branch, including the Justice Department, FBI, and IRS, did everything possible to hide the Biden family corruption from the public, and are still stonewalling Congress.

"Now it's up to us moving methodically slowly, without any of their assistance, and quite honestly, with them standing in front of us trying to get this information," Perry said.

