Newsmax Exclusive: Mandel Leaving Texas Race to Endorse Eric Flores

Republicans targeting Texas' 34th Congressional District are beginning to see the GOP primary field narrow after President Donald Trump endorsed Army veteran and attorney Eric Flores, as one candidate announced he is leaving the race.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax Congressional Correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt, South Texas businessman Scott Mandel said he decided to withdraw after sizing up the contest and concluding Trump's endorsement has become the defining factor for Republicans trying to unify behind a nominee.

"We have met with a lot of the people in the district, and we've come to the point now where we realize the importance of the endorsement that President Trump gave to Eric Flores, and I understand that that is the component needed to help the party move forward," Mandel said in the interview, airing Wednesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"So I am withdrawing from the race," he added. "I am supporting the president, supporting the speaker ... the most important thing here is the party as well, and so it's the right choice."

"Eric is the right guy to do the job. He really is," Mandel told Duchardt.

Flores, a U.S. Army veteran campaigning on his legal background and public safety credentials, has support from House Republican leadership and Trump's endorsement.

Flores told Duchardt that he wants Republicans to consolidate ahead of the general election.

"I'm humbled and privileged to have that endorsement, and I encourage all of the GOP candidates as well as the party. This is the time to unite," he said.

"This is the time to be methodical and deliberate so that we can come in November and be victorious and flip this seat."

Flores is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in the Gulf Coast-area district.

Gonzalez won the seat by nearly 3 percentage points in the last election, and Republicans see the reshaped district as a pickup opportunity in a cycle in which control of the House could again be decided by a handful of seats.

Flores also drew a contrast between himself and prior GOP nominees, saying he believes voters want candidates with direct experience on border and crime issues.

"I was tired of hearing sound-bite candidates," he said. "You know, we had a previous nominee who lost twice."

Flores also noted that he served on the Texas-Mexico border as a soldier.

"I served as a federal prosecutor and dismantled the largest human smuggling organization down in the Southern District of Texas, and locked up a top Texas most wanted child predator," he told Duchardt.

"You know, I have lived these issues," he added. "I have been in the trench. I have litigated for municipalities, school districts, and had the distinct privilege of standing up in a courtroom and saying, Eric Flores on behalf of the United States of America. That's what makes me the most qualified."

Trump endorsed Flores in December, but the race has not fully cleared the field. Republican candidate Mayra Flores, who previously served in Congress, has not announced she is leaving the race.

She said in August that she would return to Texas' 34th Congressional District to challenge Gonzalez, D-Texas, in 2026, abandoning her earlier bid in the 28th District to challenge incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

Texas is set to hold one of the earliest primaries on March 3, putting early attention on contested races like the 34th District as both parties look ahead to November.

