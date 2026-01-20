Scott Jensen to Newsmax: Don Lemon's Church Protest Coverage 'Disgusting'

Scott Jensen, a Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and former state senator, sharply criticized former CNN host Don Lemon Tuesday on Newsmax, accusing him of exploiting a church protest in Minnesota over the weekend that Jensen called "disgusting."

Jensen's remarks came during an interview on "National Report" following a weekend confrontation at a St. Paul church that drew national attention after anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters disrupted a worship service attended by families and children.

The protest, organized by a Minnesota-based Black Lives Matter group, targeted a local pastor who leads a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Demonstrators entered the church during services, shouting slogans and confronting congregants, prompting concerns about safety and religious freedom.

Lemon became part of the controversy after footage surfaced showing him at the protest before it moved inside the church and later present once demonstrators entered the sanctuary. Lemon also discussed the incident on his program, where Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison rejected claims that the protesters violated federal law.

Jensen accused Lemon of amplifying a partisan narrative and downplaying the impact on parishioners, particularly children who were present during the disruption.

"What we saw and what was said in that moment is exactly what is turning the temperature up in our nation," Jensen said. "Don Lemon is following in the same footsteps as Gov. Tim Walz. People are wondering how this can happen and where is the outrage."

Jensen said he believes Lemon was "trying to milk this for all it is worth" and that his coverage showed a troubling partisan slant.

"This is disgusting at multiple levels," Jensen said. "This was a sanctuary that was virtually defiled, and kids were frightened silly."

Jensen also criticized leading Minnesota Democrats, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, saying he expected stronger condemnation from them.

"Why isn't Gov. Walz calling on his Democratic colleagues to acknowledge this is wrongheaded and that it should not have happened?" Jensen asked.

Walz has publicly condemned the incident, saying it was not acceptable behavior, but did not immediately call for federal action.

Jensen said there should be an apology to parishioners of the church, and he argued that the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994, or FACE Act, should be enforced at the federal level.

"The FACE Act is being misrepresented and misunderstood," Jensen said. "It protects places of worship as well as reproductive health clinics."

Jensen supported the Department of Justice's decision to open a civil rights investigation and said he wants to see a "full throated investigation."

"There should be an aggressive investigation," he said. "Keith Ellison, as attorney general, should have a working knowledge of what the law represents."

Jensen suggested Minnesota has become "a laughingstock of the nation" because of the state's handling of the church protest and other legal decisions. He said President Donald Trump frequently writes social media posts about Minnesota because of what he described as incomprehensible leadership.

Jensen also claimed Lemon was aware of the protest before it occurred and participated in the activism. He said Lemon's involvement raised further questions about media bias and accountability.

"I do not think this situation is about gaining a pound of flesh," Jensen said. "It is about the justice we are promised in our Constitution and in Minnesota."

Jensen said only federal involvement would provide justice for the church parishioners and the community.

"What has gone on here has never been seen in my lifetime," he said. "We have to right the ship because people are asking what happened to Minnesota."

