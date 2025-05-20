House Aims to Repeal Law Targeting Pro-life Activists

House lawmakers are working to repeal the FACE Act, which Republicans assert was turned against pro-life activists under President Joe Biden, the Daily Wire reported.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who reintroduced legislation to repeal the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act in January, said it is being used to target pro-life Americans.

"Americans just spent the last four years being targeted by a weaponized justice system," Roy said in a statement. "The FACE Act was one of the primary weapons of abuse — being used to politically target, arrest, and jail pro-life Americans for speaking out and standing up for life."

The law will be marked up in the House on Wednesday, the Daily Wire said.

Congress passed the FACE Act in 1994 to prohibit threats of force, obstruction, and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive healthcare services, according to Lonestar Live.

Roy said that under the Biden administration, only five of the 60 FACE Act cases were against pro-abortion access extremists, while 55 mostly targeted peaceful pro-lifers.

Roy introduced the same bill during the last congressional session, but it was referred to a committee and did not advance. His bill has 25 co-sponsors.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

Thomas More Society senior counsel Stephen Crampton, who has headed the legal effort to represent pro-lifers targeted under Biden in court, told The Federalist that abolishing the FACE Act has been a long-term goal.

"The fact is, FACE, we believe, was unconstitutional from day one. It was beyond Congress' authority," he said. "Since the Dobbs decision in 2022, clarifying the fact that abortion never was a federal constitutional right, the whole purpose for the FACE Act has vanished, and consequently, the law itself ought to be done away with."